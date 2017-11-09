Man Indicted in Rape, Murder of Infant Extradited, Could Face Death Penalty

The man arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Conneaut, Ohio could face the death penalty, according to Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney.

Joshua D. Gurto, 37, was extradited back to Ohio Thursday morning. He was being held in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania since his Oct. 27 arrest.

He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley. They include:

Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Three counts of Murder

One count of Rape

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Domestic Violence

The Grand Jury also indicted Gurto on two separate death penalty specifications for the aggravated murder charges.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office brought Gurto from the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania to the Ashtabula County Jail in Ohio.

Gurto is awaiting arraignment before Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

Conneaut Police issued an arrest warrant for Gurto Oct. 13.

Sutley was found unconscious inside her mother's apartment in Conneaut Oct. 7.

Investigators said she died of blunt force trauma.

