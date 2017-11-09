Elks Club Honors Veterans

It was a packed house today as the Millcreek Elks Club on Peninsula Drive honored veterans a couple of days before Veterans Day.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro gave out pins to Elks Club members who served in Vietnam.

And State Senator Dan Laughlin also thanks vets for their service.

Veterans from the Soldiers and Sailors Home, the Erie VA Medical Center and Brevillier Village were all present for the luncheon and bingo.

And the Elks Club gave all the vets sweatshirts.

Club members say they know the veterans really appreciate the annual event.

And it also is important to the club.

Don Langer of the Elks Club said, "We do our part and it makes us feel good. Again that is what the Elks are all about, helping the community, making life better for people. That is what we are about."

This was the fourth year in a row the club has held the luncheon to honor veterans.