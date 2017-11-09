Downtown life picks up in Titusville, after Towne Square building reopens

The Titusville Towne Square is back in business bringing life to downtown Titusville. After the fire in March of 2015, there was uncertainty if this building would ever thrive again.

"Financially we should have torn it down, however there is no way we could have left this big hole in the middle of downtown, because there is no way you could replace this building," said Laurie Baker, Deputy Director for the Titusville Community Development Agencies.

The Titusville Community Development Agencies opened the building up for good in June.

The fourth floor was lost, but the second and third floors now serve as office spaces with incubator rooms and full suites, there are also three conference rooms, with state-of-the-art technology. City council is one of the many groups now using them on a regular basis.

"We see more people wanting to use our building now, more people in and out, foot traffic in and out, people coming back to the Blue Canoe again," said Deb Eckelberger, Deputy Director for the Titusville Community Development Agencies.

The owner of the Blue Canoe says business has improved since those office spaces were opened in the Towne Square building, bringing more people to enjoy downtown Titusville.

"This past October we had our best month since we opened in 2008, so hopefully that trend continues," said Bill Zimmer, owner of Blue Canoe Brewery.

The Blue Canoe was the first business back in operation, one year to the date after the fire. Zimmer said many people, and business are happy this building was saved.