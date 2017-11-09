Four Charged in Burglary at Home Where Two Men Drowned - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Four Charged in Burglary at Home Where Two Men Drowned

Erie police have charged four people in connection to the burglary of the house where two men drowned during Sunday night's storm.

Michael MacGurn and Gary Hoffman died after flood waters came rushing into their East 30th Street home.

They drowned after flood waters broke through the front wall of their house and trapped them inside.

After emergency crews left, their home was burglarized. 

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 18, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.

They were arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond each.

Detectives also questioned a fourth suspect - Marlaina Payne - and charged her with receiving stolen property.

The men are accused of stealing items that included two televisions, a tablet, a laptop, several guns, cash and collectibles.

Some items, including two guns, still have not been recovered

The suspects saw the tragedy on Facebook and decided to exploit the opportunity, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects are connected to other burglaries.

Tips provided to Erie Police on Facebook and by phone Thursday led police to the suspects, according to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.

Police said they arrested the suspects at a residence in the 1700 block of East 27th Street Thursday and served a search warrant there.

"It should send a clear message to the entire community that if you're going to commit crimes like this, we have team of investigators and police officers in this department that are quick to respond, and we've been very successful," said Dacus. "Our success should really put criminals on notice."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover expenses for the family.

