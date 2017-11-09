Mercyhurst Students Shine Positive Light for Refugees on Social Media

Mercyhurst University students are making efforts to counter the way people stereotype over social media.

By focusing their attention on peace and tolerance, On(E)rie is practicing counterspeech online.

As part of their efforts, they hosted the "For the Love of Erie" event at the Marriott Cafe located in the lower level of the Center for Academic Engagement Building.

At this event, students had the opportunity to learn more about refugees, and their stories.

They will use this as a way to help send positive messages across social media in light of refugees.

Thursday's event was part of a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) campaign that is structured to combat messages extremist groups send over social media. Each university team that chooses to participate receives $1,000 to help them create a credible and authentic ad campaign.

If you'd like to get involved, you can find more information @OnErieMU on Facebook.