Erie native, C-SPAN host Steve Scully moderates Jefferson Educational Society forum

Erie native and C-SPAN Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor Steve Scully is back in town tonight.

Scully led a panel of Washington press corps members during a forum at Mercyhurst University. The discussion centered around President Trump, his relationship with the press and other current political issues. The forum is part of the Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit IX speaker series.

Scully says Trump is still popular among his base, despite lagging poll numbers nationally. He says the so-called "Trump Effect" -- where the ideology among the electorate shifts -- is apparent in local politics here in Erie. 

"Erie is reflective of really the country in many ways because it shows that it's the candidate more-so than the party," Scully said. "I think you saw that in the mayoral race on Tuesday," he said, referring to the relatively small 6.6% margin of victory between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger. Erie has not elected a Republican mayor since 1961.

Other panelists include Tara Palmeri of ABC News, Philip Rucker of the Washington Post, and Byron York of the Washington Examiner.

