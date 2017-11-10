Keeping Your Dog Safe This Winter Under "Libre's Law"

The colder temps are also a reminder to dog owners , with the recent change in how you can chain your dog outside and how long the pets can be left out there.

Both "Because You Care" and "The Hope For Erie Animal Wellness," are doing their part to reach out to both dog and non- dog owners about how to properly chain your dog. And for those who don't own a dog, how to spot any malpractice. This is on the heels of the state passing "Libre's Law", which was put in to action in August.

The law makes it illegal for dogs to be chained outside for more than 24 hours. And when it comes to extreme temperatures over 90 degrees or under 30 degrees like we had today, the dogs can't be outside for any more than 30 minutes at a time. The tether the dog is chained to must be three-times the length of the dog or at least 10 feet. Any violation will result in the seizure of your dog and possible jail time

To elaborate more on the law, Erie News Now spoke with Executive Director at Because You Care Kris Steiner as well as Founder and President of "Hope", Sara Macosko. Steiner gave advice on how to be more aware of Libre's Law violations.

"If they are outside in temperatures that are below 30 degrees, they really need to ask their neighbors to bring them in or contact an animal cruelty officer." said Steiner "So that the cruelty officer can explain that to them."

Macosko spoke more on how the organization is reaching out ahead of the colder weather.

"It's something we keep reminding the community about." said Macosko "And also continue to educate. If we have received word about a home, we have been sending out letters and information cards in regards to the new law to help educate these dog owners because you're right, everyone may not know."

Neither organization has yet to take in a dog affected by the law, but Macosko says "Hope" has worked with dog owners prior to the law's passage to make sure they were prepared.

If you have any further questions on Libre's Law , or you've spotted a a violation, please visit Hope's website or call your local animal cruelty office.

The Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania can be reached at: 814-835-8360.