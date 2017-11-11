Brewery, Restaurant Coming to Site of Former Riverside Inn

Jason Howles love of beer could help revitalize Cambridge Springs.

"Basically, we're excited that we got the property, and we're able to assist with pulling Cambridge Springs back up," said Howles.

Howles and his wife Deanna, who are owners of Riverside Brewing Company, have purchased the 25 acre site where the historical Riverside Inn use to stand.

"There's a deep history with the property involved," said Howles. "We're looking at focusing on the history of the property with the development that we're going to do."

The 132-year-old landmark burned to the ground May 2.

In its place, the Howles plan to build a brewery and restaurant.

"People are just devastated that the inn burned down," said Howles." "We're looking forward to bringing the individuals that pull things back together and get people working."

With two breweries now in the planning stages, Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske says the town is staking on a new identity.

"We don't have good history with our hotels over the history of our community," said Gorske. "All the major hotels have gone up in fire. So, this is a new beginning for our town, and one that we embrace and are very excited about."

While there is no replacing the Riverside, the Howles, who also own Blooming Valley Landscaping, will do the best they can to preserve its history and plan to rehire some of the employees who lost their jobs.

"I think with everything that we're going to do there, I think people are really going to enjoy it," said Howles.

The project is expected to start next spring.

