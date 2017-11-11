Instacart, Tops Friendly Markets Team Up to Deliver Groceries to - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Instacart, Tops Friendly Markets Team Up to Deliver Groceries to Your Home

Tops Friendly Markets is partnering with Instacart, so customers can shop online from the comfort of their homes and have their grocery order deliver to their door in as little as a hour.

The same-day delivery service will be available in Erie, PA, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, NY by Thanksgiving 2017. The service is expected to be available to the rest of Tops stores by the end of March 2018.

Once launched, you can visit TopsMarkets.com/Instacart and enter your zip code to determine if you live within the delivery area.

Instacart will deliver to businesses, hotels, apartments, senior living complexes and dorms in addition to traditional residences.

In celebration of the launch, Tops is giving customers free delivery for the first two months when using Instacart to shop at the grocery store. You can learn more here.

The partnership will also bring job opportunities, Tops representatives said. Instacart's network of personal shoppers who pick up and deliver grocery orders will grow to support the expansion of Tops

