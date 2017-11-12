Musicians, Singers Perform at McBride Viaduct

Musicians and singers gathered for a one-hour sing-along concert on the north end of the McBride Viaduct late Saturday morning.

Erie Connect Plus Respect (CPR) organized the concert. The group is fighting to save the viaduct.

The group says urban design experts agree that city connectivity is crucial, and Erie should try to keep the viaduct, which is on track for demolition.

Local guitarist and keyboardist Saint Stephen led the audience in traditional standards, including a viaduct version of Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land."

A local pianist and singer performed an original work, "Save Your East Avenue Bridge."

The lyrics included:

"Erie's safest connection to work and to play. It's even cheaper to keep than to take it away. Save your East Avenue Bridge."

"It's just a little ditty so that people can walk around with it stuck in their heads for the day," said Julie VonVolkenberg, singer and songwriter.

PennDOT plans to award a bid in December and demolish the bridge in 2018. Those fighting to keep the viaduct plan to seek an injunction.

