Blighted Building Cited in Persinger Mayoral Campaign to be Demolished

The West 4th Street property used by republican mayoral candidate John Persinger as the backdrop for his blight plans in late September, will be demolished sometime this week.

Erie News Now was first to report in late October, that the blighted brick building was purchased by the Our West Bayfront neighborhood revitalization organization. At that time, plans for the building were not finalized. Now, Anna Frantz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront confirms that the building at 663 West 4th will be torn down this week, starting as early as Tuesday. Frantz says they have evaluated it and "it's just not salvageable."

The deed says it was at one time a store and dwelling with a two car garage. The building located at the corner of West 4th and Poplar streets was left damaged after a meth lab explosion and fire in 2016.

Erie County records show that Our West Bayfront purchased the property on October 5th, for one dollar, from the Arlene M. Kovalesky Irrevocable Trust. They paid $1,000 in taxes on the assessed value of the property. Frantz says the goal of the revitalization group is to help rehabilitate properties in their neighborhood and they even offer grants to do so, but this one isn't in good shape and would be too costly to repair.