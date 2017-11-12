Employees, Shareholders Wait for Announcement on GE's Future Monday

Four were home when the fire broke out in the 700 block of East 12th Street between Reed and Wayne around 10:40 a.m.More >>
Four were home when the fire broke out in the 700 block of East 12th Street between Reed and Wayne around 10:40 a.m.More >>
CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Each brewery is hosting its own events throughout the week, but they will all come together for Ales & Aces Saturday.More >>
Each brewery is hosting its own events throughout the week, but they will all come together for Ales & Aces Saturday.More >>
The West 4th Street property used by republican mayoral candidate John Persinger as the backdrop for his blight plans in late September, will be demolished sometime this week.More >>
The West 4th Street property used by republican mayoral candidate John Persinger as the backdrop for his blight plans in late September, will be demolished sometime this week.More >>