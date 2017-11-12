Holiday Tour of Homes Raises Money for Erie Philharmonic Outreach

People got a chance to ring in the holiday season during the annual Holiday Tour of Homes Sunday.

It featured an up-close and personal look at holiday decorations throughout Erie neighborhoods.

A total of seven houses were involved this year. Many were located on West 6th Street near downtown in Erie.

Proceeds will go directly to education and outreach programs through the Erie Philharmonic.

"Anytime you see us do youth concerts for free, we do piano lessons, instrumental petting zoos - all of those activities are funded by special events like this," said Steve Weiser, director of the Erie Philharmonic.

This was the third year for the tour. Organizers said turnout was high than previous years.

