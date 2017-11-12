Holiday Tour of Homes Raises Money for Erie Philharmonic Outreac - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Holiday Tour of Homes Raises Money for Erie Philharmonic Outreach

Posted: Updated:

People got a chance to ring in the holiday season during the annual Holiday Tour of Homes Sunday.

It featured an up-close and personal look at holiday decorations throughout Erie neighborhoods.

A total of seven houses were involved this year. Many were located on West 6th Street near downtown in Erie.

Proceeds will go directly to education and outreach programs through the Erie Philharmonic.

"Anytime you see us do youth concerts for free, we do piano lessons, instrumental petting zoos - all of those activities are funded by special events like this," said Steve Weiser, director of the Erie Philharmonic.

This was the third year for the tour. Organizers said turnout was high than previous years.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com