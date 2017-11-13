Crews Battle Morning Fire in Millcreek Bedroom

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early-morning fire in Millcreek.

The calls for a fire at a home in the 5400 block of Gardner Drive first came in around 3 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters at the scene say it looks like the flames started in a second floor bedroom and spread up into the attic.

Everyone inside did get out of the home OK.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.