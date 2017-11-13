Penn State Behrend: Giving You the Business

Penn State Behrend has grown a lot since its founding nearly 70 years ago.

And the growth continues with about 5,000 students now enrolled in the schools of business, engineering, humanities and science.

Currently crews are busy building Trippe Hall.

The school's newest residence hall is set to open next year.

Construction is also underway to expand the parking ramp at the Burke Center.

And just last year, the Advanced Manufacturing Center opened.

Chancellor Ralph Ford said, "Somebody who comes back to campus who was here 10, 20, 30 years ago they are really pretty astounded at what they see."

Ford says the track record of success is a key to the school's growth, helping to keep the school keep growing in a very competitive environment.

He said, "So the thing that helps us a lot is that students when they go to Penn State have a tremendous number of opportunities after they graduate."