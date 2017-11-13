Penn State Behrend: Giving You the Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Penn State Behrend: Giving You the Business

Posted: Updated:
Penn State Behrend Penn State Behrend

Penn State Behrend has grown a lot since its founding nearly 70 years ago.

And the growth continues with about 5,000 students now enrolled in the schools of business, engineering, humanities and science.

Currently crews are busy building Trippe Hall.

The school's newest residence hall is set to open next year.

Construction is also underway to expand the parking ramp at the Burke Center.

And just last year, the Advanced Manufacturing Center opened.

Chancellor Ralph Ford said, "Somebody who comes back to campus who was here 10, 20, 30 years ago they are really pretty astounded at what they see."

Ford says the track record of success is a key to the school's growth, helping to keep the school keep growing in a very competitive environment.

He said, "So the thing that helps us a lot is that students when they go to Penn State have a tremendous number of opportunities after they graduate."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com