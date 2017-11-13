Driver of Third Car Found at Scene of Fatal Crash Pleads Guilty to DUI

The man charged with DUI after his car came up on a fatal crash in February returned to court Monday to enter a plea.

Danny Hamilton, 35, pleaded guilty to DUI of the highest rate of alcohol, failure to stop and give information/render aid, and failure to notify police of an accident or damage to a vehicle.

The February crash happened on Route 99 in McKean Township.

Off-duty Erie Police officer Cheryl Frey pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI after her car hit and killed Wade Schulze, 57. Frey is awaiting sentencing.

Hamilton's vehicle was involved in the crash a short time after the fatal head-on collision, but it did not hit Schulze's car.

He ran from the scene but was eventually taken into custody near the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to investigators.

A lawsuit filed by the victim's daughter claims Frey was drinking with Hamilton prior to the crash.

Hamilton will be sentenced Jan. 9.

