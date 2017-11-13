Two People Charged for Murder, Abuse of Corpse Heading to Trial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two People Charged for Murder, Abuse of Corpse Heading to Trial

The two people charged with killing a Venango County woman and setting her body on fire are heading to trial.

A judge bound over all charges against Richard Kennedy, 28, of Vandergrift, and Amanda Cypher, 32, of Franklin, during a preliminary hearing Monday.

They are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Tauhsa Baker.

Police said Kennedy and Cypher killed Baker at a house on New Street in Franklin then took her body to a spot along Waterworks Road in Frenchcreek Township, where they set it on fire.

Crews found the body after they put out a brush fire.

The victim's mother told Erie News Now she is convinced it was drug-related.

