Pop-Up Retail Store Now Open Inside Renaissance Center

For another week, there's a unique place to shop in downtown Erie, and it's all about supporting local businesses.

A pop-up retail store has opened up, inside the vault at the Renaissance Center.

Six business students at Gannon University are hosting the store, called Indigenous Erie.

All the products sold in the store are made by local Erie retailers or artists, "We're a pop up business, we're providing a space for local products that are made in Erie to be sold downtown for the people that may not have time to get out to each business," said Indigenous Erie Founder and Gannon Student James Spader.

It opened on November 5th and is only open for the rest of the week, through this Saturday, November 18th.

It's a one-stop-shop to support several local business, and buy gifts for the holidays.

The concept is a win-win for the students and local businesses, "For us students we're able to see what it takes to start a business, and for the businesses it gives them another distribution point to get to their customers," said Spader.

Proceeds will benefit three area non-profits, Innovation Collaborative, the Presque Isle Partnership, and The Autism Society.