American Red Cross Offering Safe Heating Suggestions During the State of Fire Season

The local American Red Cross chapter is coming off helping people from two fires in Erie, one in Lake City over the weekend, and one in Millcreek early Monday morning. The Red Cross is still reeling from providing housing, food and clothing to 18 families impacted the storms and tornado touchdown, one week ago in our area.

This is the start of fire season. It runs from November to March. Recommendations for heating your home safely during the season, include, keeping heaters within three feet of other items, never leaving and a fireplace unattended and never using a stove or range to heat your home.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, you can call this local smoke alarm hotline for 814-240-7667 for a free assessment and installation.

Monetary donations to help families are also being accepted by calling the local Red Cross, which helps families in several counties in Northwest PA. Credit card donations can be made by calling (814) 833-0942.