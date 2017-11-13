Signature Chef's Auction Raises Money for the March of Dimes

The March of Dimes hosted their biggest fundraising event of the year.

It was a party with a purpose as over 400 community members attended this year's Signature Chef's Auction.

Last year the Chef's Auction raised over $100,000.

Michael Dougherty is the Erie March of Dimes Ambassador being recognized.

He was born weighing 3lbs, 6oz, and had to spend 67 days in the NICU.

There were over 15 local chefs preparing food for guests to taste.

The evening also included a silent auction, a live auction, and a golden ticket raffle.

Erie News Now's Kara Coleman, Mark Soliday, and Mike Ruzzi, were all helping out with MC duties at the event.