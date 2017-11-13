Clark Elementary Students Partake in World Kindness Day

Monday was World Kindness Day, and some students at Clark Elementary were busy offering their share of kindness.

This year, Clark Elementary's character theme is "Kindness and Tolerance."

Students spend all year practicing these characteristics.

Since Monday was World Kindness Day, the kids went out in the community to read to preschoolers, nursing home residents, and share other acts of kindness, like "Thank You" cards that will be sent to soldiers over seas.