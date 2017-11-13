Erie house fire under investigation

Erie firefighters are investigating what caused a fire Monday night on the city's east side.

It happened around 9:30p.m. in the 900 block of E. 24th St. Crews initially thought a man was trapped inside the home, but it was discovered he was with his brother at an apartment behind the home. Neither man was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and where in the home the fire actually started. The fire spread to all three floors and the attic of the home

"When we first arrived, there was just a heavy volume of smoke that scared almost the entire block," said Mike Balliett, deputy fire chief of the Erie Fire Dept. "It was even hard to pick out the house that was on fire. No visible fire showing, just smoke pushing out every crevice of the house."

Balliett said it's likely the home will be considered a total loss.