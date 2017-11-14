Pennsylvania State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, prescription or illegal drugs.

The Meadville Station announced its troopers will conduct a DUI checkpoint during the month of November somewhere within Crawford County.

State Police ask anyone under the influence to designate a driver for the safety of everyone on the roads.

