Global Summit IX Focuses on American-German Relations in Current Presidential Administration

The Jefferson Educational Society's Global Summit IX focused on American-German relations Monday evening at Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Jackson Janes, the president of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies in Washington, D.C., addressed the changing relationship between the two countries during the Trump administration.

While relations began to strain near the end of the Obama administration, Janes said Germany is still a critical American ally.

"It was a big contrast of both style and substance," said Janes. "I think there are some adaptions going on on both sides of the Atlantic. They're not going to be easy, but they're necessary."

