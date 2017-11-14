Erie High School Reconstruction Nears Final Stage - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie High School Reconstruction Nears Final Stage

Only a few more steps to go before the clean-up of Erie High School is complete. School District officials are set to announce the last phase for fixing the building that was heavily damaged by fire last May.

School officials will announce the latest bids for this final project at tomorrow’s board meeting.

Those bids are for general and mechanical construction and electrical work.

According to school officials, five classroom still need to be completed. This includes a few horticulture and welding labs and extra classrooms.

Erie School District Controller David Niemira said dry wall still needs to be put up in some of the rooms, and some final touches to make those classrooms useable again.

He said after this they expect the school to be fully back up and running.

“It means that hopefully soon they'll have their school as they really want it to be and we should be and the whole fire thing should be behind us very shortly,” Niemira said.

Officials say the final construction on those classrooms will begin shortly after those bids are officially approved.

