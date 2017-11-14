Missing Millcreek Teen Found

The search for a missing Millcreek teen is now over.

Millcreek Township Police and the Pennsylvania State Police sent out a Missing/Endangered Person Alert Tuesday evening, for Katlyn Spiegel, 17.

According to police, Spiegel left her home around 7:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of W 52nd St., Millcreek Township.

Police report the teen was back home safe early Wednesday morning.