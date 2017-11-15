Pretrial Motion Date Extended for Teen Homicide Suspect

One of the youngest people ever to be charged with murder in Erie County, will now have more time to prepare for trial.

The lawyer of 15-year-old Keyon Lucas will now have until February to file any pretrial motions.

Lucas is heading to trial on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Lucas was just 14-years-old when police say he fired a gun into a vehicle full of people, killing 24-year-old Lavelle Beason.

It happened back on January 23 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

Investigators arrested him about 21 days later at a home in Detroit, Michigan, where he was found hiding in a crawl space, along with 25-year-old Grover Lyons.

Lyons is the suspect in another Erie murder.

As of now, no trial date has been set.