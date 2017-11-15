Donation Totals Calculated for 2017 Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive

Thank you for your donations Wednesday during Erie News Now's Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The community donated 33,195 pounds of food, $41,397.99 in money and 345 turkeys at 10 drop-off locations throughout the region.

Your generosity will help others in need enjoy the holiday season.

You can still donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank anytime here.

