Council Votes to Draft Ordinance to Decriminalize Marijuana

ERIE, Pa. -

Councilman Bob Merski added a resolution to Wednesday night's City Council Meeting's agenda.
He was asking the city solicitor to draft an ordinance that would change the penalty for possession of less than 30 grams of pot from a misdemeanor to a summary offense.
Council voted to move forward on drafting that ordinance. 
