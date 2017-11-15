Erie High Repairs Contract Passed

The contract to continue repairs at Erie High passed in Wednesday night's board meeting.

This means, there's only a few more steps to go before the clean-up of Erie High school is complete.

The contract is for general and mechanical construction and electrical work.

Back in May a fire broke out in the school's south wing of the building forcing the school district to cancel classes for the rest of the 2016-17 school year.

Erie School district controller David Niemira says, what's left is putting up dry wall and making those rooms that were damaged by the fire, useable.

He says, after this, they expect Erie High to be fully back up and running.

Construction on those classrooms is expected to start shortly.