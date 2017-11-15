Transplant Center Celebrates First Anniversary with Symposium

UPMC-Hamot is celebrating the first anniversary of its Transplant Program with a special symposium.

UPMC-Hamot was designated as the official kidney transplant program in the region one year ago.

The symposium features transplant physicians, donors, recipients and medical staff.

They wanted to hear from those in attendance at the ambassador banquet and conference center, hoping to provide answers to their questions. The hospital will illuminate colored lights for a 24 hour period when there is a transplant to serve as beacon of hope for the tri-state region.