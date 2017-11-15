Innovation Collaborative Awards Innovative Entrepreneurs

Erie's Innovation Collaborative hosted the 2017 Disrupt Erie Awards.

Founders of some of Erie's favorite local businesses were nominated for an array of categories.

This year's winners are:

Hero Award: Barber National Institute

Social Impact Award: Mary Rennie of the Blasco Library

Entrepreneur Champion Award: Tom Kennedy of Professional Development Associates

Woman of the Year Award: Brenda Bennett of Transportation Solutions

Startup Award: Fred Mirarchi of Mideo

Creative Award: Alice DeGeorge of Presque Isle Printing

Disrupt Erie focuses on entrepreneurs who are doing something different, and going against the old way of doing things.