Innovation Collaborative Awards Innovative Entrepreneurs

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie's Innovation Collaborative hosted the 2017 Disrupt Erie Awards. 

Founders of some of Erie's favorite local businesses were nominated for an array of categories.
This year's winners are:

  • Hero Award: Barber National Institute
  • Social Impact Award: Mary Rennie of the Blasco Library
  • Entrepreneur Champion Award: Tom Kennedy of Professional Development Associates
  • Woman of the Year Award: Brenda Bennett of Transportation Solutions
  • Startup Award: Fred Mirarchi of Mideo
  • Creative Award: Alice DeGeorge of Presque Isle Printing

Disrupt Erie focuses on entrepreneurs who are doing something different, and going against the old way of doing things.

