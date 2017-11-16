General McLane School District Rolls Out Entrepreneurship Curriculum

Students in the General McLane School District are gaining hands-on experience to learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

The district announced the new initiative Wednesday as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

General McLane School District is one of 35 schools in the state to join on and the first in our area to adopt the Pittsburgh-based Inventionland curriculum.

Students use Inventionland's nine-step process for their ideas before finally pitching them to their fellow classmates.

Abby Goodleaf and Abby Walker, seventh graders at Parker Middle School, pitched their design for a pillow built into a hoodie.

"It's cool because we can get these opportunities that nobody else has," said Goodleaf.

"It was really fun to able to come up with more ideas like that and then share them with your friends," said Walker. "You've got to be creative and come up with something that you know you'd like."

The program is part of a two-year project. Inventionland's curriculum will be added to General McLane's Entrepreneurship Academy starting in 2019.

