City Mission Prepares for Holiday Food Distribution

The Erie City Mission  is gearing up for Monday's annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

About 1200 bags of food will be distributed.

Today, about two dozen volunteers from Kingdom Financial were putting the finishing touches on the bags.

Each bag will contain a turkey, stuffing, vegetables and other items.

Enough food to feed a family of four for the holiday.

Two hundred volunteers will help hand out the food starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Erie City Mission expects people to line up before dawn.

Cindy Heintz of the Erie City Mission said, "There is an extreme need in the community for additional food. Our food gbank is seeing more and more traffic every day. the 1200 turkeys that we give out seems to curb that, but we still are seeing more need every day."

The mission uses cash donations to buy the turkeys.

About 20 different community organizations provide the rest of the food for the bags.

