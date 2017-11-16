Team Rubicon Spends Week in Millcreek Helping Storm Victims

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief group, has spent the last week in Millcreek Township helping dozens of storm victims.



Their chainsaws have been working overtime, and Thursday was their last day of work in the township, for "Operation Flagship City."

Team Rubicon was supposed to leave on Tuesday, but when they saw the magnitude of the destruction, they decided to stay the entire week, to help as many home owners as possible, "Once we got boots on the ground and looked around, and saw the need, we realized we could keep ourselves busy for a full week," said Jennie Haskamp of Team Rubicon.

The volunteers have helped clean up about 30 homes in Millcreek Township, many of them had multiple massive trees fallen on their homes or property.

Volunteers came from all over the country to help, "We've had 100-foot trees, 100-year-old trees, we have one house that had 40 trees down," said Haskamp. "We have kept our saws busy all day, we've got somebody who spends the entire day driving from site to site refueling, because we haven't stopped cutting since we got here," Haskamp continued.

US Army Veteran Ben Varner, of State College, PA, is new to Team Rubicon. This is his first deployment with the non-profit, "I started to slow down on my work and I had time on my hands, and when the hurricane hit Houston, my wife and I talked about it and said, 'We got to do something, we got to help these people,'" said Varner.

So Varner's wife is with a Team Rubicon crew in Puerto Rico, while Ben's experience with tree cutting has proven very useful for the need here in Millcreek township, "They gave me a team, I bring them out here, been trying to help train them and they've been great I've got super people from New York, DC, West Virginia," said Varner.

Team Rubicon volunteers say the homeowners are extremely grateful for their help. But they say the work is just as, if not more rewarding for them, "I'm a Vietnam Vet, a Purple Heart Vietnam Vet and you have more time to think about things that happened and what you did, and to be around other vets and talk about their experiences, it's therapeutic for us as well," said Varner.

"It's hard to explain to the homeowners that we do this for us, as much as we do it for them. It may sound selfish, but those of us who come out with Team Rubicon look for a reason to serve or a way to serve in the community," said Haskamp. "So when we get here and they're bringing cakes and pies and beer and coffee and donuts and dinner, it's been tremendous. I've been on a multitude of operations and I've never seen a community come out like Millcreek Township has come out to meet every single need that we've had," Haskamp added.

Team Rubicon also currently has crews in six other places, including Puerto Rico and Houston, Texas, cleaning up the devastation left behind from recent hurricanes.

