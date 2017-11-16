Mercyhurst University Begins Construction on Cybersecurity Lab - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst University Begins Construction on Cybersecurity Lab

At Mercyhurst University, a $1 million investment will transform the ground floor of the Hammermill Library into a cybersecurity lab.

On Thursday, construction crews began the demolition process on the 8,000 square foot space.

Mercyhurst University has teamed up with Cleveland-based technology company MCPc, to create a state-of-the-art, cyber security network operation center.

"A space itself, has an impact on us, said Keyman Asefi, a faculty member in Mercyhurst Universitys Department of Interior Architecture and Design.  We spend 90 percent of our life indoor, and I believe the shape of our building will shape us."

The facility will house the universitys cyber and data analytic programs, offered by the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences.

"There simply will not be another school in the region that has anything like this,” said Vice President for External Relations and Advancement Caleb Pifer.  “Both from the look and from an operational capacity."

With the constant threat of cyber attacks, Pifer says the need for this type of education, is great.

If there is something you have, someone else probably wants it, said Pifer.  Whether that's data information, so this will be only an increasing threat every single day and we have to be prepared."

The project is expected to wrap up, next spring.

