McDowell Observes Grief Awareness Day

Today is Children's Grief Awareness Day. And the loss of a loved one can be especially hard for children and teens. So, today, the Highmark Caring Place spoke to students at McDowell Senior High School. The talk centered around a supportive atmosphere for students who deal with death in their lives.

The Caring Place is a program that specializes in assisting children and teens cope with the loss of a loved one.

Children's Grief Awareness Day was established by Highmark in 2008. It has since grown into both a nationally and internationally-recognized day.

"Seeing the whole school come together in different ways to promote the awareness for Children's Grief Awareness Day , something that everyone's going to have to go through in their life, really means a lot to me as an individual and I think to the school as a whole." said McDowell senior, Corey Eisert-Wlodarczyk.

Eisert-Wlodarczyk has been involved with the Caring Place program since he was 12 years-old.

"I think its' really important to recognize that children are grieving." said Kristie Nosich, a school coordinator and a member of the Caring Place. "There's a push to remind people, especially with all the tragedies that are happening in the world today, children are affected by death every day. And it's a way of recognizing those children are grieving and that we need to support them during that time."

Both Eisert-Wlodarczyk and Nosich spoke during the assembly.

To learn more about what the Caring Place can do for you,you can visit them at https://www.highmarkcaringplace.com/cp2/index.shtml