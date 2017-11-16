Erie News Now Paul Wagner Awarded Broadcast Journalist of the Year

The Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored a member of the Erie News Now team and other Erie media professionals Thursday evening.

Senior reporter Paul Wagner receiving the Niagara Award for Broadcast Journalist of the Year.

The awards are given out annually to professionals in the media, who have addressed a contemporary issue with professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Erie News Now Sierra Tufts emceed the event at the Brewerie at Union Station.

Kevin Flowers, of the Erie Times News, won the Print Media Award.

Karen Krauss Phillips, of Erie Insurance, earned the Community Relations Person of the Year Award.

Daria Devlin, of the Erie School District, took the top spot for Public Relations.

