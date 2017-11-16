Erie News Now Paul Wagner Awarded Broadcast Journalist of the Ye - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie News Now Paul Wagner Awarded Broadcast Journalist of the Year

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored a member of the Erie News Now team and other Erie media professionals Thursday evening. 

Senior reporter Paul Wagner receiving the Niagara Award for Broadcast Journalist of the Year.   

The awards are given out annually to professionals in the media, who have addressed a contemporary issue with professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Erie News Now Sierra Tufts emceed the event at the Brewerie at Union Station.

Kevin Flowers, of the Erie Times News, won the Print Media Award.

Karen Krauss Phillips, of Erie Insurance, earned the Community Relations Person of the Year Award. 

Daria Devlin, of the Erie School District, took the top spot for Public Relations.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com