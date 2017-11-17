Hope on Horseback Receives $17,600 Donation from June Golf Fundr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hope on Horseback Receives $17,600 Donation from June Golf Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

Hope on Horseback is benefiting from a big donation after receiving a check for $17,600 Thursday.

The money was raised through Pizza Hut's annual Raising Dough for Kids Golf Tournament in June.

Hope on Horseback provides therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with disabilities.

Greg Davis, president of Atlantic Development, and Kim Danylko, program director of Hope on Horseback, both agree every dollar counts and can make a difference.

"It's a great organization that needs a lot of help," said Davis. "I toured the facility this past Summer, and the work they do is phenomenal. The smiles on the children just make you feel really great."

"Keep us in mind, even during Christmas time, for donations," said Danylko. "We always need funding."

Danylko said the money raised will fund the horses themselves and scholarships for riders who cannot afford the class fees.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com