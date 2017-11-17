Hope on Horseback Receives $17,600 Donation from June Golf Fundraiser

Hope on Horseback is benefiting from a big donation after receiving a check for $17,600 Thursday.



The money was raised through Pizza Hut's annual Raising Dough for Kids Golf Tournament in June.



Hope on Horseback provides therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with disabilities.



Greg Davis, president of Atlantic Development, and Kim Danylko, program director of Hope on Horseback, both agree every dollar counts and can make a difference.

"It's a great organization that needs a lot of help," said Davis. "I toured the facility this past Summer, and the work they do is phenomenal. The smiles on the children just make you feel really great."

"Keep us in mind, even during Christmas time, for donations," said Danylko. "We always need funding."

Danylko said the money raised will fund the horses themselves and scholarships for riders who cannot afford the class fees.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.