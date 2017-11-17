Woman Found Unconscious on Sidewalk in Downtown Erie

Emergycare and Erie Police responded to a call for a woman down and unconscious on the sidewalk Wednesday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 8th and State.

Rescuers found the woman face down with some sort of medical problem.

They lifted her onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

One source at the scene said it may have been a case of a K2 overdose.

Dispatchers at the 911 Center said it came in as a medical issue and could not confirm it as an overdose.

