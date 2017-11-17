Incoming Erie Mayor is Backing Plan to Create More Opportunities for Erie Citizens

There has been a lot of talk lately about what's called "Community Benefits Agreements" and how they can benefit our community.

CBA's are contracts, or city ordinances that ensure the local community gets a piece of the pie, when it comes to developments in the city.

John Goldstein, an activist and national expert on CBA's, spoke to Erie city council during a study session on the topic Thursday night.



He says big, million-dollar projects by anchor companies in Erie should be hiring local workers, including minorities, something a CBA would require, "Here in Erie for example there's around a billion dollars of new development that's on line, and so it's looking at ways that we can leverage that new development to not only create new buildings but also to create jobs and other benefits for the local community," said Goldstein. "It's not just jobs, but there are issues like support for housing, there could be monies allocated to help families bring their homes up to code, there's all kinds of things that can be done within a framework of a CBA," Goldstein continued.

Goldstein says oftentimes, developments receive taxpayer incentives, so therefore developers should make sure neighborhoods and citizens can benefit, "Most residents don't think about that, they're investors in these projects, they're stakeholders, and they should have a seat at the table," said Goldstein.

Erie's Mayor-Elect Joe Schember says when he takes office, he will try to make the plans a reality, "The job of the city is to represent the people of Erie, the residents of Erie, and I think Community Benefits Agreements definitely have a good role to play in terms of making sure that new businesses or new enterprises coming to the city really are going to benefit our citizens; and not just and benefit all of our citizens not just a certain group, but all of them," said Schember.

Schember says he will work with the city solicitor, to figure out a way to find a good balance, how to encourage businesses to come here all while benefiting Erie citizens.