Snowy Owl Spotted on Roof of Erie CVS Store - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Snowy Owl Spotted on Roof of Erie CVS Store

Posted: Updated:

A snowy owl was spotted Friday in the City of Erie.

There were reports of the owl arriving as early as 8 a.m., perched on the top of the CVS store roof on Buffalo Road.

Susan A. Smith of the Presque Isle Audubon Society received a call about an injured owl. She said it is not injured, just doing what snowy owls do during the day, sit and look for food then take flight at night.

"This is the time now where they're migrating. This is a young female most likely, and as food starts to minimize in the Arctic, they're forced to disperse south where there is food. We'll find them in the Erie International Airport, at Presque Isle, out in the county, and this one just happened to land here in the east side," said Smith.

She stresses do not approach her or any owl. If you do want to see her, keep a far distance and use a zoom lens.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com