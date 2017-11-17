Snowy Owl Spotted on Roof of Erie CVS Store

A snowy owl was spotted Friday in the City of Erie.

There were reports of the owl arriving as early as 8 a.m., perched on the top of the CVS store roof on Buffalo Road.

Susan A. Smith of the Presque Isle Audubon Society received a call about an injured owl. She said it is not injured, just doing what snowy owls do during the day, sit and look for food then take flight at night.

"This is the time now where they're migrating. This is a young female most likely, and as food starts to minimize in the Arctic, they're forced to disperse south where there is food. We'll find them in the Erie International Airport, at Presque Isle, out in the county, and this one just happened to land here in the east side," said Smith.

She stresses do not approach her or any owl. If you do want to see her, keep a far distance and use a zoom lens.

