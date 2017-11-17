Poodle in Animal Cruelty Case Continues to Recover

In Jamestown, New York, police are continuing to investigate a case of animal cruelty, after firefighters rescue two dogs from a burning home.

One of those dogs--a toy poodle named Mia--was found suffering from what investigators describe as "extreme neglect."

Mia is now recovering at the Jamestown Veterinary Hospital. Staff members were able cut her hair and have started treating her for several medical issues.

The investigation began around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, after firefighters responded to house fire off of Mount Vernon Place in Jamestown.

Inside of that home, they found another dog and Mia.

According to police, her hair was matted and she was covered with feces and open sores.

She was rushed to a veterinarian for treatment.

Police arrested three people who live at that home and charged them with animal cruelty.

They are identified as David Wright, 31, William Wright, 39, and Lisa Bortz, 40.