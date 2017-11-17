New Hearing Scheduled for Schwab Safety Bill

The push to adopt a workers safety bill is getting new life in the state capitol. The bill is named after an EMTA mechanic who lost his life, on the job, three years ago.

It's called "The Schwab Bill" after mechanic Jake Schwab who lost his life inside the EMTA garage in November 2014. A hearing has been scheduled for early next month to get the bill started again.

A hearing on the bill was held in September of last year, which was attended by many people from Erie, including Schwab's friends, co-workers, and family. It was very emotional. But, the legislative session ran out before any votes were taken. Now, the bill must start from the beginning again, meaning another hearing has to be held.



Schwab worked for the EMTA, a public transit authority, which is exempt from OSHA regulations. The bill, sponsored by State Representative Pat Harkins, would give public employees the same safety protection as workers in the private sector. This includes transit employees, state and municipal employees, school district employees, plus employees at some non-profit organizations.



The new hearing will be held on December 4. Harkins says, this time, there should be plenty of time for a vote.

"We anticipate a large turnout of people in Harrisburg for the hearing. And then, we still have 12 months after that to run this. So, I'm hopeful, and cautiously optimistic, that we can get some momentum going once my colleagues hear what's involved, and what the solutions are that we think we should enact with this legislation," he said.



Harkins says he is frustrated that final action was not taken on the bill last year. He says some employees have been injured, and some have even died who, he says, would have been protected by the legislation.