Erie Man Waives Hearing for Setting Fire Inside Mid City Towers Apartment

An Erie man charged with intentionally starting a fire in a downtown apartment now faces up to 14 years in prison.

David Schumacher, 66, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a plea deal Friday.

As part of the deal, a felony count of arson and risking a catastrophe were changed to misdemeanor charges.

He must also plead guilty to those charges and enter treatment court.

Investigators accuse Schumacher of lighting a pile of clothes on fire inside of his Mid City Towers apartment Oct. 17.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $150,000.

