Two Men Sentenced in Erie Retaliation Shooting

The two men arrested for what Erie Police call a retaliation shooting and fleeing from officers in late February learned Friday how long they will spend in prison.

Robert Harris, 20, was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison for firearms not to be carried without a license. Judge William Cunningham also reimposed a five to 18 month sentence for a retaliation charge, to which Harris pleaded guilty in 2016, and sentenced him to 12 months probation for witness intimidation.

Harris opened fire at an occupied residence in the 2900 block of Holland Street around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 26, according to police.

Harris is not allowed to possess a firearm because he previously pleaded guilty to retaliating against a witness or victim in 2016.

Shawn Spearman, 22, drove Harris to the residence but did not have a valid driver's license, police said.

Spearman was also sentenced Friday to four to 12 months in prison for disorderly conduct.

Investigators said the men also fled from police who were trying to initiate a traffic stop in the 500 block of West 17th Street. Harris then tried to discard the loaded .22 caliber Bretta semi-automatic pistol during a foot chase with officers, according to court documents.

