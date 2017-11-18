No One Hurt in Venango Township Mobile Home Fire

No one was injured after a mobile home caught fire in Venango Township.

It was reported in the 9000 block of Jones Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officials told Erie News Now that at least two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen at the front of the home when crews arrived.

Five fire companies from as far as Corry assisted.

