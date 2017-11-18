No One Hurt in Venango Township Mobile Home Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No One Hurt in Venango Township Mobile Home Fire

Posted: Updated:

No one was injured after a mobile home caught fire in Venango Township.

It was reported in the 9000 block of Jones Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officials told Erie News Now that at least two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen at the front of the home when crews arrived.

Five fire companies from as far as Corry assisted.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com