Man Missing from Titusville Area Found Dead

A man missing from the Titusville area for more than three weeks was found dead Saturday by hunters.

In a brief statement, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed 59-year-old Edward Harvey's body was found in the Miller Farm Road area in Cherry Tree Township, Venango County.

No foul play is suspected, according to investigators.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Titusville Police Searching for Missing Man

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.