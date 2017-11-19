Man Shot in Jamestown Home Invasion Robbery

Jamestown, NY police are looking for two suspects in a home invasion robbery and shooting incident Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to 533 east 5th Street at 8:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They arrived to find that a male occupant of the home had been robbed and shot in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to UPMC WCA Hospital, then flown to UPMC Hamot for further treatment.

The suspects are still at large. Jamestown police say they are looking for two black males who were wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts. If you have information on the suspects or where they may be, contact Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537, or call their anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477, that's 716-483-TIPS.

