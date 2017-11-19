Slippery, Snowy Conditions Contribute to Two Accidents

The winter weather made driving difficult in some spots Sunday afternoon and evening.

A single-car rollover accident happened just around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Dunn Valley Road in McKean.

The driver lost control and rolled off the road into a field in his own neighborhood. Snow covered the roadway at the time of the accident.

No one was hurt.

Another single-vehicle accident brought out first responders to the 3800 block of Zimmerly Road near Love Road in Millcreek Township around 7:30 p.m.

The driver went off the road near a curve and down into the woods. He was not hurt. His car was eventually towed out.

Police did administer a field sobriety test at the scene.

